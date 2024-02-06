Global Steel Markets Navigate Through Turbulence and Transition

Via Metal Miner Data from the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) released on January 25 indicates that global crude steel production remained largely unchanged year on year. Indeed, steel market analysis says poured liquid steel totaled 1.88 billion metric tons last year, which is similar to the volume poured in 2022. The association also stated that crude steel production in December was 136 million metric tons, down 5.3% from over 143 million metric tons during the same month the previous year. Asian Steel Market Figures One analyst…