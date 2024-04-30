Global Upstream M&A Market Poised for $150 Billion Injection in 2024

After the biggest first quarter for global upstream dealmaking in five years, the industry could see another $150 billion of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in the remainder of 2024. With global M&A deal value crossing the $64 billion mark already this year, it represents the strongest first-quarter performance since 2019 and a 145% increase on the first quarter of 2023, fueled primarily by consolidation in the US shale patch. Deals in North America totaled $54 billion in the first quarter of the year, about 83% of the worldwide total,…