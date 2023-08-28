Global Warming To Exceed 2 Degrees Celsius Limit By 2050: Exxon

The world is not on track to stop temperatures from rising by more than 2C by 2050, Exxon Mobil said on Monday in its Global Outlook, which also called for increased investments in oil and gas. According to Exxon’s latest report, the world’s climate goals are in jeopardy as the world stares down more people, more prosperity, and more energy by 2050. And while emissions will decline as a low-carbon solutions continue to be developed, reaching net-zero emissions will prove impossible unless new emissions policies and technologies are…