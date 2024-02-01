GM Auto Dealers Call for More Hybrids As EV Market Stumbles

Two months after thousands of US auto dealers warned President Biden to reconsider the pace of electric vehicle mandates, citing waning demand for those vehicles, a new report from The Wall Street Journal reveals dealers are pressing one major automaker to include a broader range of hybrid models, over fears of losing customers. General Motors’ top auto dealers have voiced concern about the automaker’s aggressive push into the EV space while mostly bypassing hybrids, according to people familiar with the matter. They said customers are hesitant…