Gold Prices Have Surged 23.3% in the Last Six Months

Gold and precious metal funds swept performance tables in March, taking eight of the top ten positions throughout the month. “There was only one story last month – gold,” said Ben Yearsley, director of Fairview Investing. “With the price of an ounce rising almost 10 percent in March, it’s no surprise seeing gold equities finally coming to the party.” In total, gold prices have risen 23.3 percent over the last six months. The two other funds in the top ten were global value fund Price Value Portfolio, which rose…