Gold Prices Poised to Break Records in the New Year

Authored by Stefan Gleason via Money Metals, The gold market is poised to make history in 2024. It enters the New Year within striking distance of new all-time highs. How high will gold go? Much depends on how low interest rates and the U.S. dollar go. The Federal Reserve ended its rate hiking campaign last fall. It is expected to pivot toward monetary easing later this year. That should work to the benefit of gold and other hard assets. Of course, there remains much uncertainty surrounding the economy, inflation, and interest rates. If persistent…