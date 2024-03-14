Gold Prices Soar Past $2,150 After Bullish Rally

Via Metal Miner Once again, the Global Precious Metals MMI (Monthly Metals Index) failed to exhibit strong bearish or bullish pressure. The index remained sideways throughout February, budging down a mere 0.65%. Despite this, some bullish pressure did seep into precious metal prices at the beginning of March, when numerous precious metals began to rally. Gold prices, in particular, shot up, likely due to the weakening of the DXY (U.S. dollar index). At this time, precious metal investors should remain cautious about purchasing precious metals,…