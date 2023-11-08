Gold Retreats from $2,000 Mark As Economic Worries Fade

Gold prices have collapsed in a two-day avalanche, tumbling as fears over market volatility ease — with the precious metal seemingly entering a correction phrase. The safe haven asset has slipped from $1,993 per ounce at the start of the week to $1,957 per ounce in Tuesday afternoon trading on the spot market, a near two percent drop. This is in sharp contrast with last month’s mega rally when prices broke the $2,000 per ounce barrier, powered by fears over economic instability as conflict escalated between Israel and Hamas. While fears…