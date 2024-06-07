Gold Surpasses Euro, Challenges Dollar Dominance in Global Reserves

ByJan Nieuwenhuijs of Gainesville Coins Sturdy central bank gold buying since 2009 and a rising gold price has grown the precious metal’s share of global international reserves to the detriment of fiat currencies. By the end of 2023 gold surpassed the euro and the next fiat currency to be challenged is the US dollar. Often when financial analysts draw charts on the distribution of international reserves they focus on foreign exchange (omit gold) and start when the euro was introduced in 1999. Based on such charts the dollar’s share…