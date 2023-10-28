28 Oct, 23

Gold Tops $2000 As Middle East Tensions Rise

This week, gold and silver went their separate ways, with gold rising and silver falling, with today’s Gaza headlines pushing gold notably higher… With spot gold topping $2,000 for the first time since May… And, as Bloomberg’s Nour Al Ali points out, this recent acceleration could propel the precious metal to a fresh record high. Gold has rallied almost 10% this month despite surging US yields and a resilient dollar, primarily driven by its appeal as a safe-haven asset amid geopolitical tension in the Middle East. Its historical inverse correlation…

