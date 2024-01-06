Goldman: Oil Prices Could Double if Houthi Attacks Continue

Houthi rebel disruptions reaching the Straits of Hormuz could double oil prices, Goldman Sachs has warned. In an interview given to American television station CNBC yesterday, head of the company’s oil research division Daan Struyven said: “the Red Sea is a transit route and a prolonged disruption there, oil can be three or four dollars higher. “However if you have a disruption in the Strait of Hormuz for a month, [oil] prices would rise by 20 per cent and could even eventually double if the disruption there lasted for longer,”…