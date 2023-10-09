Goldman Sachs: Hamas Attacks Will Have No Immediate Impact On Oil Inventories

Investment bank Goldman Sachs says there will be no immediate major effect on near-term oil market inventories related to the terrorist attacks on Israel on Friday. Goldman Sachs has, however, added that the attacks lower the likelihood of normalization of Israel’s relations with Saudi Arabia, which would likely have boosted Saudi production over time. Oil prices have reversed course and clawed back heavy losses over the past two weeks after Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel raised fears of a wider regional conflict. Oil prices jumped by…