Goldman Sachs: Price Rout in Key Battery Metals Isn’t Over

Sizeable surpluses in the lithium, cobalt, and nickel markets have led to a plunge in the prices of key battery metals over the past year and a half. The price rout is far from over, according to Goldman Sachs. Prices still have room to drop, and the end of the bear markets is nowhere in sight, the Wall Street bank said in a note this week. “Despite the significant downside in battery metals prices, with nickel, lithium and cobalt prices down 60%, 80% and 65% from cycle peak, respectively, we believe it is too early to call a decisive…