Goldman Sachs Sees 31% Returns For Energy Over 12 Months

Goldman Sachs sees energy netting returns of 31% over the next 12 months, with commodities expected to gain as a hedge against supply risks threatened by geopolitical developments such as the Hamas-Israel war. Goldman is forecasting 21% returns on commodities overall for the prior as spot prices rise, monetary policy becomes less hawkish, and recession fears subside somewhat. The biggest gainers will be energy and industrial metals, the investment bank said in a note. Goldman expects 17.8% returns for industrial metals, with copper…