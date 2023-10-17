Goldman’s Grim Forecast: Shipping Industry Faces Prolonged Downturn

Since global shipping peaked during the Covid pandemic, A.P. Moller-Maersk has warned about an emerging downturn in the container shipping market. Goldman now forecasts a lengthier and potentially more severe downturn for the shipping industry, recommending a sell for the Danish shipping giant: “We believe market expectations are still too complacent on the depth and duration of the coming shipping recession,” Goldman analyst Patrick Creuset told clients Monday morning. Creuset said his fundamental perspective on the industry…