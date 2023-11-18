Government Pressure Mounts for Industrial Decarbonization

Governments worldwide are pushing companies to alter their practices to decarbonise operations in line with green transition aims. In the U.S., the Biden administration is offering significant financial incentives for using carbon-cutting techniques, green energy sources and clean technologies through favourable climate policies. Other regions of the world, including the EU, are expected to provide companies with similar benefits for decarbonising. However, certain hard-to-abate industries are finding it extremely challenging to meet these expectations…