Governments Deliver Blow To EV Darlings

Western governments have been nurturing an EV market for years. They have had quite some success. But now they have to deal with lost fuel duty revenues from ICE car sales—and they have no other option but to hurt their EV markets. There are eight states in the U.S. that charge EV drivers a registration fee of $200 per year. Another 24 or more have an annual fee of $100 or more. Now, $100 per year is not a whole lot for most of the people who tend to buy EVs—but it is an additional expense on vehicles that people have been…