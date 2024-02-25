25 Feb, 24

Green Chemistry Breakthrough: Researchers Create Ethylene from CO2

Engineers at the University of Cincinnati created a more efficient way of converting carbon dioxide into valuable products while simultaneously addressing climate change. The study paper has been published in the journal Nature Chemical Engineering. In his chemical engineering lab in UC’s College of Engineering and Applied Science, Associate Professor Jingjie Wu and his team found that a modified copper catalyst improves the electrochemical conversion of carbon dioxide into ethylene, the key ingredient in plastic and a myriad of other uses.…

