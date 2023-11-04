04 Nov, 23

Green Energy Firms Grapple With Profit Plunge As Market Conditions Sour

UncategorizedNo Comments

Stocks of both solar and wind energy companies are falling due to high supply chain costs, project delays, and weakening demand, according to several renewable energy companies. Despite a strong push from governments and international organisations for companies and consumers to support a global green transition, energy companies have been struggling to make a profit from solar and wind energy projects in the face of several challenges.  In October, solar stocks dropped dramatically after solar product manufacturer Solaredge said that the demand…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.