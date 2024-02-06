Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Could Bring Heavy Industry Into The Zero-Carbon Era

Industries such as steel, cement, and heavy transport account for some one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), rendering breakthrough zero-carbon industrial products one of the most valuable assets of the world’s climate change portfolio. Heavy carbon emitting manufacturers all over the world are making the switch to cleaner industrial processes such as low-carbon electricity for industrial heat and hydrogen-based steelmaking. These companies are desperate to find a new technology that enables this. While quality control remains…