Green Shipping Aspirations Challenged by Aging Fleet

The shipping industry is one of the focal points of the energy transition, given the amount of hydrocarbon fuels it uses. Increasingly stringent rules about emissions from that industry have been one tool for pushing it into a transition direction. Another should have been the regular process of scrapping old vessels and their replacement with new ones that use lower-carbon fuels. Only this is not happening. The Financial Times reported recently that the average age of container ships has gone up to 14.3 years, which is the highest since…