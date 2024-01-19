Green Steelmaking Transition Triggers Job Cuts at Tata Steel

Tata Steel has confirmed its intention to cut up to 2,800 job at the Port Talbot steelworks in South Wales, with nearly 90 per cent of redundancies falling in the next 18 months. The slashes, first reported late yesterday, come as part of a transition to make the steel-making site greener by decommissioning its blast furnaces and replacing them with electric arc furnaces The Indian steel giant plans to “maximise” voluntary redundancy before seeking any compulsory reductions in workforce and plans to support those laid off with a £130m…