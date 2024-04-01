Green Transition Threatens Australia’s Iron Ore Dominance

Via Metal Miner Australia’s iron ore industry faces a major challenge, and if the country does not take corrective course action soon, it risks losing its position as the largest exporter of iron ore. This would have a significant impact on the nation’s industry, and its ability to affect the iron ore price. The challenge is the “changing color of steel,” as one expert put it. According to Magnetite Mines Ltd Chief Executive Tim Dobson, future demand will favor iron ore producers capable of efficiently and sustainably purifying…