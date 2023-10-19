Groundbreaking Dual-Purpose Batteries Store Energy And Capture CO2

University of Surrey think efficient and cheap batteries that can also capture harmful CO2 emissions could be right around the corner, thanks to a new system that speeds up the development of catalysts for lithium – CO2 (Li-CO2) batteries. The tech relies on a new system that speeds up the development of catalysts for lithium-CO2 batteries. The study paper has been published in the journal Energy & Environmental Science. The technology has been developed by the University of Surrey, Imperial College London, and Peking University to address…