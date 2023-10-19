19 Oct, 23

Groundbreaking Dual-Purpose Batteries Store Energy And Capture CO2

UncategorizedNo Comments

University of Surrey think efficient and cheap batteries that can also capture harmful CO2 emissions could be right around the corner, thanks to a new system that speeds up the development of catalysts for lithium – CO2 (Li-CO2) batteries. The tech relies on a new system that speeds up the development of catalysts for lithium-CO2 batteries. The study paper has been published in the journal Energy & Environmental Science. The technology has been developed by the University of Surrey, Imperial College London, and Peking University to address…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.