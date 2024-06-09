Growth in U.S. Oil and Gas Output Slows Down

Oil and gas production in the United States hit record highs at the end of 2023 but has since trended lower, and the growth in output has slowed year-over-year. U.S. companies have slowed production growth rates as oil prices stabilized at lower levels last year compared to the 2022 highs, and U.S. natural gas prices saw a slump to multi-decade lows early this year. This year’s increase in shale and overall U.S. crude production will be much lower than in the past two years, analysts and forecasters say. The decline in oil and gas prices…