Guinea Greenlights Major Iron Ore Project with Global Giants

Via Metal Miner The West African state of Guinea recently approved a joint development deal between the government, Rio Tinto/Simfer, and the Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS) consortia to develop the Simandou iron ore mining project. The National Transition Council (NTC), Guinea’s legislative body under the interim regime, announced the deal’s approval on February 3. “In short, this agreement provides for…the construction of railway and port infrastructure, no later than December 31, 2025 and the start of iron ore production…