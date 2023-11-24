Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill Set to Be the Largest Since Deepwater Horizon

Offshore production from major oil names like Occidental, W&T Offshore and Talos Energy has been shuttered following a spill that Bloomberg is calling the worst in the US “since the Deepwater Horizon disaster.” These producers took a significant hit on Thursday as they stopped approximately 62,000 barrels of daily oil production due to a subsea pipeline rupture. The rupture resulted in a substantial oil spill of 26,000 barrels, equivalent to the volume of two Olympic-size swimming pools, in the Gulf of Mexico near Louisiana, Bloomberg noted.…