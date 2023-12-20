Guyana and Macau Top Global List of Fastest-Growing Economies

Guyana, located on the north-eastern coast of South America, is emerging as a significant economic force. As Statista’s Martin Armstrong reports, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the real GDP of this country with a population of 800,000 is expected to have grown by around 38.4 percent in 2023 (as at October 2023). No other country has recorded a higher growth rate this year. You will find more infographics at Statista The main factor behind this development is oil production. In 2015, the oil and gas company ExxonMobil discovered…