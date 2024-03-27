Has Europe Done Enough to Avoid an Energy Crisis Next Year?

Europe is set to exit the winter heating season with another record-high level of natural gas inventories, which could spare the EU price spikes and another energy crisis next winter, according to analysts. As of March 25, a week before the end of the major gas withdrawal season on March 31, EU gas storage sites were 59% full, per data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. Although the volume of 100% full storage sites accounts for only about a quarter of EU consumption during the winter, the high stock levels at the start of the refill…