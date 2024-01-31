Hawai’i’s Clean Energy Push: A Model for the Mainland?

A massive clean energy experiment is taking place in Hawai’i. It’s not that they are doing anything radically different in terms of renewable energy deployment, they’re just doing far more of it per capita than any other U.S. state. Hawai’i is not only setting aggressive renewable energy expansion plans, it’s also meeting them, making the state and its electric grids into a sort of pilot project for the rest of the country. State law mandates that Hawai’i will be powered by 100% clean energy by 2045,…