Heatwave Sends India’s Power Demand Soaring to All-Time High

1. ConocoPhillips’ Takeover of Marathon Oil Creates 3rd Largest US Producer – ConocoPhillips agreed to purchase Marathon Oil in an all-stock transaction valued at $22.5 billion, a deal that would lift the US upstream firm’s production to 2.3 million boe/d, up by almost 400,000 boe/d. – The transaction will make ConocoPhillips the third largest US producer in the Lower 48, only behind ExxonMobil and Chevron/Hess, whilst surpassing TotalEnergies and BP. – ConocoPhillips will become the largest producer in Eagle Ford, with…