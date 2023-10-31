Hedge Funds Bet Big On Uranium Stocks

As uranium ore trades at records highs, several hedge fund managers are expanding their allocations to uranium stocks, with a conviction that an increasing embrace of nuclear energy as part of a “green” future — along with geopolitically-rooted ambitions to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas — means the trend has a lot of room to run. A dozen years after the disaster at Japan’s Fukashima reactor put nuclear energy on worldwide probation — and in, Germany, gave it a death sentence — various factors are combining to bring…