Hess Corporation’s shareholders are set to vote on Tuesday on Chevron’s proposal to buy the company in a vote that’s too close to call amid a growing number of shareholders urging for postponement of the vote or saying they would abstain. Chevron has proposed a $53-billion all-stock transaction to buy Hess, which is a minority partner of Exxon in Guyana’s prolific Stabroek block with a 30% stake. Chevron’s proposal to buy Hess is getting increased scrutiny from regulators and politicians, while…