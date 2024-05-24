High Demand Sends LNG Prices Climbing Around the World

1. Mexican Crude Production Collapses Ahead of Elections- Providing a somber reflection on Mexico’s upstream industry before the June 2 general election, crude production by Mexico’s state oil company Pemex fell below 1.5 million b/d for the first time in over 40 years. – April’s crude output of 1.474 million b/d represents an almost 200,000 b/d year-over-year drop, marking a new trough for the country, the lowest point since Mexico started producing from the giant Cantarell field and tapped into its prolific offshore…