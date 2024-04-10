High Energy Costs Have Put German Industry at a Disadvantage

Germany’s industry is unlikely to fully recover from the energy price shock and return to the competitiveness from before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the chief executive of Germany’s top utility, RWE, told the Financial Times on Wednesday. “The German industry has a disadvantage,” RWE’s chief executive officer Markus Krebber told FT, noting that Germany is now seeing structurally higher energy prices as it depends on LNG imports. Despite reducing significantly its dependence on Russian gas, Europe remains…