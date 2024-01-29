High-Impact Drilling to see Rebound in Africa and Latin-America this Year

The upstream industry hopes 2024 can be a bounce-back year for high-impact oil and gas drilling after a lackluster 2023, with Africa and Latin America likely to spearhead activities. Rystad Energy has identified 36 potential high-impact wells to be drilled or spud in 2024, the highest annual total since we started tracking the market in 2015. This would be a sizeable jump from the 27 high-impact wells drilled last year, and operators will hope for a better success rate. Of these 36 potentially significant wells, 13 are in Africa and 10 in Latin…