High Interest Rates Are Crushing Renewable Energy Projects

Via Metal Miner The Renewables MMI (Monthly Metals Index) slowed its decline and began flattening out. Overall, the index dropped a slight 0.36%, demonstrating sideways price action month-on-month. Most index components, such as silicon and cobalt, experienced minimal downward movement without much price volatility. However, renewable resource news sources also indicated several notable factors that could impact future renewable energy commodity prices, such as renewable energy projects potentially facing funding complications Renewable Resource…