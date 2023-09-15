Historic Strike Hits Big Three Automakers Hard

For the first time in history that the 146,000-member union has simultaneously gone on strike against Ford, General Motors(GM) and Stellantis, according to Reuters. “Tonight, for the first time in our history, we will strike all three of the Big Three at once,” UAW President Shawn Fain says. UAW President Shawn Fain announced that the strike would begin on Friday at three plants: GM’s midsize truck and full-size van plant in Wentzville, Missouri; Ford’s Ranger midsize pickup and Bronco SUV plant in Wayne, Michigan; and Stellantis’…