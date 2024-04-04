House Republicans To Link Ukraine Aid to LNG Project Approvals

House Republicans are mulling the possibility of linking potential financial aid to Ukraine to LNG export project approvals, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday. While the final wording for the potential aid package for Ukraine has yet to be approved, such a provision—to be included in the packgage—would require that some backlogged LNG export projects—ones that have been waiting for approval from the DOE—be approved. Nothing has been set in stone yet, and the final wording for the aid package still…