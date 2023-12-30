Houston Becomes Hotspot for Clean Tech Startups

While Silicon Valley may be known as the world’s biggest tech hub, Houston is quickly catching up when it comes to clean tech. The major Texan energy hub is rapidly branching out into the world of renewables, supported by a broad array of startups investing in innovative green technologies. The city is diversifying from oil and gas and growing its reputation as an all-round energy hub, with many leaving California to work in Houston’s bourgeoning market. Houston has long been known for its successful oil and gas operations, with…