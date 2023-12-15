Houthis Continue To Attack Ships Near Vital Oil Chokepoints

Maritime security firms and U.S. officials report daily incidents about attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen who continue to attack commercial vessels near the most important oil trade chokepoints in the Gulf. Attacks on cargo ships or tankers near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait from Houthi-held territory in Yemen have become a daily occurrence in recent weeks as the Iran-aligned rebels intensified attacks after the war between Israel and Hamas broke out in October. In the latest incidents on Friday, two Liberia-flagged ships came…