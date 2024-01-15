Houthis Fire Anti-Ship Cruise Missile at U.S. Warship

The Yemeni Houthis have attacked a U.S. ship in the Red Sea in retaliation for strikes that U.S. and UK forces carried out on land targets in Yemen last week. Per the AP, the Houthis shot an anti-ship cruise missile at a U.S. destroyer in the Red Sea but a fighter jet shot it down. As the conflict escalates, most shipping operators have diverted their vessels from the Bab el-Mandeb – Suez Canal route, adding more than a week to average journeys between Asia and Europe, and seeing higher freight rates because of the longer journeys. Tanker…