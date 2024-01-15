Houthis Strike U.S. Merchant Vessel After Targeting Warship

Hours after targeting a U.S. warship with a cruise missile in the Red Sea, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis fired a missile and struck a U.S.-owned merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden, giving further momentum to the escalation of this conflict. Early on Monday, the Houthis fired a missile at the Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier, the Eagle Gibraltar, hitting the port side of the vessel, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, as reported by the Associated Press. The vessel has reported no casualties in the incident. …