Houthis Target U.S.-Owned Tanker in Red Sea

The Iran-aligned Houthis fired late on Thursday two anti-ship ballistic missiles at a U.S.-owned chemical tanker in the Red Sea, the U.S. Central Command said in what it described as the third Houthi attack on a commercial vessel in three days. On Thursday evening local time, the Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at the chemical tanker M/V Chem Ranger. The tanker is a Marshall Island-flagged, U.S.-owned, Greek-operated tanker ship, the Central Command said, adding that the crew observed the missiles impact the water…