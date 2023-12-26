How Accurate Were 2023 Energy Predictions?

At the beginning of each year, I make several predictions about the energy sector. You can see those predictions and read the context in Energy Sector Predictions For 2023. There are still a few days left in 2023, but there is enough available information to gauge the accuracy of these predictions. As always, I provided predictions that were specific and measurable. Following each of the five predictions below, I discuss what actually happened in 2023 and conclude whether the prediction was right or wrong. 1. The daily average price of WTI…