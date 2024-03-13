How Afghanistan Could Benefit From Better Relations with Its Neighbors

After 20 years of the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, Central Asia is increasingly connected to the Islamic Emirate and is building the foundation for sustained economic growth. But first, NATO had to abandon its war to “liberate” Afghanistan that saw over 240,000 deaths in Afghanistan and Pakistan from 2001 to 2021. In February, Afghanistan’s foreign minister led a delegation to Turkmenistan’s capital, Ashgabat, for talks that centered on completing the 1,600-kilometer Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) natural…