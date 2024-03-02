How China Emerged as a Winner in the Shadow of the Ukraine War

The war in Ukraine is still grinding on but has entered something of a stalemate, with minimal movement on the battlefield. But after two years of war, how has China managed to gain from the war in Ukraine? Finding Perspective: While Chinese leader Xi Jinping may be feeling some anxiety over slow economic growth and a slumping property market at home, there’s plenty of reasons to believe that he’s feeling emboldened abroad. For starters, China is not at war, it is not geopolitically isolated, and it has been able to gain from the broader fallout…