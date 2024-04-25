How Copper Is Defying Weakness in China to Make A Serious Bull Run

The entire base metal complex has been bullish in the current year, led by a 37% surge by tin and 17% by copper despite a weaker Chinese market and the U.S. dollar strengthening against major world currencies. Last week, copper prices soared to a two-year high just shy of $10,000 per ton largely spurred by a combination of positive investor interest–as evidenced by increasing bullish positions in Comex futures–and supply concerns due to mine-supply downgrades. Still, the Chinese market continues to send mixed signals. On one hand, macro…