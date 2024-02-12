How Fracking Helped the U.S. Become the World’s Top Oil Producer

Over the last decade, the United States has established itself as the world’s top producer of crude oil, surpassing Saudi Arabia and Russia. This infographic, via Visual Capitalist’s Omri Wallach, illustrates the rise of the U.S. as the biggest oil producer, based on data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). U.S. Takes Lead in 2018 Over the last three decades, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Russia have alternated as the top crude producers, but always by small margins. During the 1990s, Saudi Arabia dominated crude…