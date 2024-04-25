How Gold Became an Essential Component in Nvidia’s GPUs

Via SchiffGold.com, What is Nvidia? If you’re a committed gamer the question may sound like nonsense. Nvidia, which was founded in 1993, is a tech company that makes GPUs and other products. It originally specialized in making products for the video game industry, that assisted in 3D rendering. If you were a committed gamer, you probably owned their products. If you weren’t, you might not have heard of them. But with sudden advances in artificial intelligence, it has been everywhere in the news because its products can also be used…